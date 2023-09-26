Local police and sheriff's departments to receive millions of dollars to help stop smash and grab robberies

In an effort to help stop the series of smash and grab robberies, several local police and sheriff’s departments will be receiving millions of dollars to fight these crimes.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $270 million will be going state wide to different agencies to try and combat these robberies.

The money comes from a grant that comes from the state that will share the funds with the agencies that request the,.

The Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program will give the LA County Sheriff’s Department, LA Police Department, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department about $16 million each.

Some of the biggest areas of the state are getting the biggest portion of that money being offered.

This is meant to be a boost for the local organized retail crime task forces that are already in place, or to help create task forces for that specific purpose.

In LA County the Sheriff made the specific request from the state.

The department will announce what they plan to specifically use the money for.

The department has said that they hope to not only go after those who steal from stores but also those who sell the stolen products.

Other local departments are also getting some of that money such as:

Anaheim Police: $6,104,863

Brea Police: $5,941,357

Irvine Police: $5,403,369

Beverly Hills Police: $4,534,580

Hemet Police: $1,500,065

Riverside County Sheriff: $2,219,710

Smaller agencies are getting smaller amounts but it is all aimed at curbing the appeal for the would-be thieves to continue what some call “crime at epidemic proportions.”

District Attorneys’ in different counties across the state were also allowed to apply. Many of them did but George Gascon’s office did not apply.