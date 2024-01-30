Long Beach begins creating city's first youth homeless shelter

Long Beach began renovations on Tuesday for the creation of the city's first youth-only homeless shelter.

Renovations will run $4.1 million dollars and are expected to be completed by early 2025. The shelter will house about a dozen homeless 18-24 year olds — a demographic that is among the fastest growing age groups of homelessness in California.

“I don’t think they deserve, especially when they’re young, to be out here,” Long Beach neighbor Hector Zeleya said.

Hector and his sister Emma know sometimes friends get kicked out of a family home and have nowhere to go. For young people like Emma, having a place to go when things get tough is vital.

“I know a lot of people that are going through stuff and we really need a place for people that are still young,” Emma said.

Long Beach’s youth homeless shelter would provide a solution to this problem.

“The city’s young people will have new beds, new bathrooms and a storage facility where they will safely store their belongings,” Long Beach Director of Public Works Eric Lopez said.

According to Long Beach City Councilman Roberto Uranga, the shelter will also provide “opportunities such as employment opportunities, employment training, some education,” tools for new beginnings.

“Once those basic needs are met, we can really address the root causes so we can break the cycle for future generations,” Long Beach City Deputy Manager Teresa Chandler said.

Long Beach counted about 150 homeless individuals aged 18-24 in 2023, but the numbers for 2024 could be larger. The city conducted its new homeless count last week.

Some community members have voiced concern about the shelter’s location in an industrial part of the city’s west side because it is not close to public transit.