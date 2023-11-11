Long Beach

Long Beach celebrates official grand opening of $10.1 million ‘concession stand' restaurant

The $10.1 million project to rebuild the facility began in 2019 but was delayed by contractor issues.

By Mekahlo Medina

An image of Gaucho Cafe's logo.
NBCLA

About three months after it first opened its doors, the Gaucho Beach concession stand hosted its official grand opening in Long Beach on Friday.

“We joke, we call this a concession stand because that’s where it started,” said Tom Modica, Long Beach City Manager. “We had to go through all these levels of permitting with our Coastal Commission partners. They did not want a restaurant, they said this had to be a commission stand. So, in our mind, this is a concession stand. It is the world’s greatest concession stand.”

The Scene

Holidays Nov 10

Knott's Merry Farm's homespun holiday season boasts ‘snow,' Santa, and Snoopy, too

Fashion Nov 10

Dapper Day, the glamorous get-dressy gathering, returns to Disneyland Resort

The 5,500-square-foot “stand” is part of the city’s plans to redevelop Long Beach’s coastline in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games. It includes a two-story cafe with a patio and a rooftop deck.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The $10.1 million project to rebuild the facility began in 2019 but was delayed by contractor issues.

The project was funded with money from the city’s Tidelands Fund, which is primarily oil revenue. The funds are used mostly for improvements in the city’s tidal areas.

The “concession stand” is operated by Gaucho Grill, an Argentinean restaurant with locations across Southern California. Part of the permitting agreement with the California Coastal Commission is that seating is open to the public.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachRestaurant
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us