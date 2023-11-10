Dapper Day, the glamorous get-dressy gathering, returns to Disneyland Resort

What to Know Dapper Day Fall Outing and Expo

The Dapper Day Fall Outing is Nov. 12 while the expo is happening Nov. 11 and 12 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

A ticket and reservation are required to enter the parks; $19 advance Weekend Pass to the Disneyland Hotel expo; visiting the Downtown Disney District is free

The opportunities to swan about in this world are few and far between, sadly, and we say "sadly" for we do truly love to saunter about in a fashionable and style-forward way.

But the swanning possibilities gladly grow when Dapper Day returns to the Disneyland Resort, as it does each spring and fall.

This is not a Disneyland event but rather an independent happening that is both simultaneously haute and cool: People dress up in eye-catching attire, frilly frocks, zazzy suits, and elegant hats, all to enjoy a day out at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For sure, vintage outfits rule the scene, but you don't need to wear a throwback look to participate; any ensemble that makes you long to swan a bit, and show off your fancy self, is completely Dapper-Day-able.

You will, of course, need a ticket and reservation to visit either Disneyland Park and/or Disney California Adventure, but calling upon Downtown Disney District requires no fee.

There is also the popular expo happening all weekend at the Disneyland Hotel. Retro shopping, lively hobnobbing, live music, swing dancing, and colorful photo spots are some of the touchstones of the massive marketplace. Advance weekend passes are $19.

While the expo is ebulliently expo-ing all weekend long, do note that the Dapper Day Fall Outing, which is when people dress up and swan through the parks, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Dapper Day marks a dazzling dozen years in 2023, and while it is synonymous with its well-known Anaheim events, at least in many minds, organizers have also popped by other Southern California landmarks, including the opera, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

And if you're a true through-and-through Dapperist, there are Dapper Day goodies to be bought, like parasols and pinafores; check them out at the Dapper Day site.