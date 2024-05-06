Petite pups will sprint at the spunky and sassy Summer Corgi Nationals

What to Know Corgi Nationals at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Sunday, May 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$12-$50

Corgis are well-known for their tenacity, their pluck, their comical ways, and their ability to swiftly commence a rousing round of zoomies at the drop of a hat (or, more accurately, treat).

So far, the Corgi hasn't been recorded in flight — after all, the stout, handsome-of-snout canines do not have wings — though there are a few tells that these charismatic canines can, on occasion, become airborne.

Well, briefly. If you've seen a Corgi run, they do have an impressive way of almost seeming to hover for a brief moment, with their short and powerful legs almost perpendicular to the ground that's a few inches below.

You can admire this technique from just yards away on the final Sunday in May when the Summer Corgi Nationals return to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Presented by the same Corgi enthusiasts behind the popular So Cal Corgi Beach Day, the snarfly showdown will feature a "Corgi-Centric Vendor Village" as well as bites for purchase, beverages, and kid activities.

Corgi races will dash all day long, "(w)ith the semi-finals and FINALS taking place on the big track!"

If you want to enter your own Corgi in the races, you can; here's how to start.

There's a VIP admission tier (yep, there's swag), but if you want to go with general entry, that is $12 when purchased online; walk-up entry is $5 to the infield plus $12 to the Corgi area.

Oh yes: And your Corgi is invited to attend.

But will your pooch pick up tips on how to fly?

Once your Corgi sees the competitors in action, his own at-home zoomie sessions may increase in intensity (and, yes, adorableness).