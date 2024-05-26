Police: Man shoots 5 people in San Fernando, fires at LAPD helicopter

A 61-year-old man is behind bars Sunday after allegedly shooting several people at a residence in San Fernando and later firing at a police helicopter during a barricade.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Orange Grove Avenue regarding reports of multiple shooting victims, according to Lt. Walter Dominguez of the San Fernando Police Department. They located the suspect, who initially barricaded himself inside his home, Dominguez added.

Police discovered four gunshot victims at a residence, and a fifth victim who drove himself to a hospital was later located, Dominguez said.

“During the standoff, the suspect is believed to have shot at the Los Angeles Police Department helicopter providing aerial support to officers on the ground,” he said.

The suspect, identified as Martin Rodriguez of San Fernando, was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of officers and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as well as the Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles police departments.

Rodriguez was booked on seven counts of attempted murder, one charge of criminal threats, one charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one charge of shooting at an aircraft.

His bail was set at $9.8 million.

The condition of the shooting victims and the motive for the attack were not immediately clear.