san fernando valley

Police: Man shoots 5 people in San Fernando, fires at LAPD helicopter

His bail was set at $9.8 million.

By City News Service

Police Lights_Getty
GETTY IMAGES

A 61-year-old man is behind bars Sunday after allegedly shooting several people at a residence in San Fernando and later firing at a police helicopter during a barricade.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Orange Grove Avenue regarding reports of multiple shooting victims, according to Lt. Walter Dominguez of the San Fernando Police Department. They located the suspect, who initially barricaded himself inside his home, Dominguez added.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Police discovered four gunshot victims at a residence, and a fifth victim who drove himself to a hospital was later located, Dominguez said.    

“During the standoff, the suspect is believed to have shot at the Los Angeles Police Department helicopter providing aerial support to officers on the ground,” he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The suspect, identified as Martin Rodriguez of San Fernando, was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of officers and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's  Department as well as the Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles police departments.

Rodriguez was booked on seven counts of attempted murder, one charge of criminal threats, one charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one charge of shooting at an aircraft.

His bail was set at $9.8 million.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 3 hours ago

Dodgers swept by Reds 4-1, losing streak reaches five games

Long Beach 4 hours ago

Detectives investigate three convenience store robberies in Long Beach

The condition of the shooting victims and the motive for the attack were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

san fernando valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us