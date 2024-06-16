Man detained for attempted murder escapes Rancho Cucamonga jail

An inmate who was detained for attempted murder has escaped from a Rancho Cucamonga jail, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warns.

The department said that 29-year-old Deshaun Stamps escaped from the West Valley Detention Center Sunday afternoon during an outside recreation period. The suspect has been in custody since Jan. 30, 2023.

Stamps id described as having tattoos to his neck and head. He stands at 5-feet-11-inches, weighs about 170 pounds and has green eyes. It’s not clear what kind of clothes he may be wearing.

Anyone who has seen Stamps or who knows of his location is encouraged to call 911. Those who wish to make an anonymous call can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.