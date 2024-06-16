Rancho Cucamonga

Man detained for attempted murder escapes Rancho Cucamonga jail

By Karla Rendon

An undated image of Deshaun Stamps.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

An inmate who was detained for attempted murder has escaped from a Rancho Cucamonga jail, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warns.

The department said that 29-year-old Deshaun Stamps escaped from the West Valley Detention Center Sunday afternoon during an outside recreation period. The suspect has been in custody since Jan. 30, 2023.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Stamps id described as having tattoos to his neck and head. He stands at 5-feet-11-inches, weighs about 170 pounds and has green eyes. It’s not clear what kind of clothes he may be wearing.

Anyone who has seen Stamps or who knows of his location is encouraged to call 911. Those who wish to make an anonymous call can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Rancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us