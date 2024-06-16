Wind-driven fire appears to have destroyed Lancaster home

At least one home appears to have been destroyed or at least heavily damaged by a wind-driven fire on Sunday in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that as of 6 p.m., the blaze, which was named the Max Fire, grew to 500 acres. Firefighters are met with the challenge of gusty winds as they battle the blaze in the Antelope Valley.

Cal Fire reported that the fire began at about 3:45 p.m. in the area of 80th Street West. It is unclear what sparked the fire.

Sunday’s blaze comes as firefighters battle a massive brush fire in Gorman and a slightly smaller one in Hesperia.