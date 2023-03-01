Long Beach

Two Hospitalized in Critical Condition, Including 3-Year-Old Child, in Fire at Long Beach Home

Four people are injured in a Long Beach house fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A young child was among four people injured Wednesday March 1, 2023 in a fire at a Long Beach home.
NBCLA

A young child was among four people injured Wednesday in a fire at a Long Beach home.

Flames were reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the two-story home in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Two of the victims, including a 3-year-old child, were hospitalized in critical condition. Two others were also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.

At least two victims were found on the second floor of the residence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us