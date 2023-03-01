Two Hospitalized in Critical Condition, Including 3-Year-Old Child, in Fire at Long Beach Home

A young child was among four people injured Wednesday in a fire at a Long Beach home.

Flames were reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the two-story home in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Two of the victims, including a 3-year-old child, were hospitalized in critical condition. Two others were also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.

At least two victims were found on the second floor of the residence.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes. Details about a cause were not immediately available.