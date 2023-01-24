SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park

A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park.

The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team.

The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when a shooter opened fire from a passing car. There was an exchange of gunfire with an "unidentified subject" who also was on the basketball courts in the park, police said.

Authorities said they are attempting to determine a motive in the shooting, reported at about 2 p.m. Saturday. A detailed description of the shooter and the SUV invovled were not immediately available.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were at the basketball courts when a SUV drove by and fired shots at the victims," police said in a statement. "An unidentified subject who was also on the basketball courts returned fire at the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."

Khalil, of Long Beach, suffered critical injuries and died at a hospital.

"It is with great sorrow that we have lost a member of the Lakewood Football Family," the team said in an Instagram post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Khalil Saleem and those impacted by the incident. Rest in peace, Khalil."

A second victim remained hospitalized and another was treated and released, police said. Their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests were reported Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting Crime Stoppers.