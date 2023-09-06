Long Beach launches test kit program to combat drink spiking

The city of Long Beach is handing out free testing kits to businesses as part of a new program aimed to cut down on drink spiking.

Health officials launched the SipSafe Long Beach initiative as an extra safety measure to prevent drink spiking through the use of test kits that can detect the drugs GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate, which is commonly known as the date rape drug) or ketamine. The goal is to ensure these tools are readily available at businesses throughout the city to protect patrons from having their drinks altered without their knowledge.

“Anytime you go out with friends especially a group of girls, you kind of watch out for each other, and just make sure everybody is safe and that their drinks are safe,” said Anna Ginter, a Long Beach resident.

The program was designed to protect the community and cut down on assaults from drink spiking.

“You never know, times are kind of different,” said Danny Beecham, who also lives in Long Beach. “I am a little bit older, so it’s a little bit more iffy, sketchy now when you are going out. That’s a way you can watch your own back by testing your drink.”

The Long Beach City Council is dedicating $25,000 to the program to help purchase the kits and distribute them. Bartenders said it’s a great way to add an extra level of security.

“I feel that it’s a great advantage and nobody has an excuse to not have it,” said Irie Casillias, a bartender in the city.

Businesses that are interested in receiving the kits can click here to submit a request form.