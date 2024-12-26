Long Beach

Long Beach police officer involved in shooting

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A shooting involving at least one Long Beach officer was being investigated on Thursday.

The officer-involved shooting was reported in the 5500 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

NewsChopper4 showed the section of Atlantic Avenue between 55th and 56th blocked off.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Long Beach
