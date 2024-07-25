Video shows Long Beach police shooting 17-year-old home intruder

The Long Beach Police Department released new body camera footage on the night of April 26 where officers shot and killed a teen home intruder.

Video shows a frantic 911 call from inside a home on Cerritos Avenue in Long Beach. The caller, a grandmother, tells dispatch through a translator that an armed man has entered her home.

"The guy who got inside of the house and right now he is with my husband in another room," said the grandmother.

Surveillance cameras show a person wearing a mask and using a crowbar to break in.

When officers arrived, the intruder fled to the backyard.

Long Beach police officers are heard giving the intruder orders to drop the weapon. Over the next 90 minutes officers and crisis negotiators try to de-escalate the situation.

"Hey, we want to talk to you. Can you put that thing down on the ground please. Put it down on the ground. We are not here to hurt you we don’t want to hurt you," said a Long Beach officer.

Long Beach police said during that time the intruder said he wanted officers to kill him and threatened to kill himself.

Then just before 10 p.m., Long Beach police said an officer fired one shot after the intruder pointed a gun at the officer.

The body-worn camera appears to be blocked by the police car the officer is behind.

Officers inside the house attempted CPR on the intruder before he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to Long Beach police, the weapon he was carrying turned out to be a replica gun.

The 17-year-old was a resident of San Bernardino. Long Beach police also learned of an accomplice who fled the scene and was later arrested in Modesto.

As with all use-of-force investigations, the LA County District Attorney’s office is conducting its own independent investigation.