Family is a central focus for Long Beach sibling duo behind Michelin-star eatery

Siblings Philip Pretty and Lauren Pretty run Heritage in addition to Olive & Rose.

By Macy Jenkins and Karla Rendon

A sibling duo who runs a Michelin-star restaurant in Long Beach is hoping to earn another prestigious culinary title with the opening of their new eatery.

Chef Philip Pretty and Head of Operations Lauren Pretty are basking in the glow of their new restaurant, Olive & Rose. The fine dining eatery, which rests on the first floor of a renovated mid-century motel on Atlantic Avenue, offers morsels that include black cod, caviar, octopus and house cocktails.

The siblings, who hail from Long Beach, said they worked hard to create an inviting atmosphere to pair with the delectable menu.

“The space is beautiful,” Chef Philip said. “It warrants people wanting to come here and be communal and hang out.”

The new space, a predecessor to Michelin-starred eater Heritage Restaurant, is named after the chef’s children. Family has been a central focus for the restaurants from the name to the leads.

“Chef Pretty is my brother; he’s 11 years my senior,” Lauren said. “I think that’s why we work well together in business because we never had anything to fight about growing up. He was always just a friend to me.”

Keeping family a main point of their restaurant’s success, this value also motivated the siblings to donate some of their earnings to charity.

“Our grandparents died of cancer,” Philip said. “We raise money for the Miller Children’s (Hospital) Cancer Society. We just did one Saturday and we raised $20,000.”

Earning a Michelin star with Heritage in their hometown was a feat they said they are proud to own. It also serves as inspiration to do the same with Olive & Rose.

“I’ve traveled a lot in my life and I'm always happy to come home,” Lauren said. “I don't think there's anywhere else I would want to live. I love this city.”

