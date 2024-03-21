Long Beach street vendor killed in crossfire of shooting

A man working as a street vendor in Long Beach was killed when he was struck by an apparently stray bullet, police said Thursday.

Officers responded around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of East Eagle Street on reports of shots fired and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

According to police, "multiple unknown suspects" were in the area when at least one of them fired several gunshots. The man who was shot "was working down the block as a street vendor" when he was struck, police said.

"Detectives do not believe the victim had an interaction with any of the suspects at the time of the shooting," police said in a statement. There was no known motive for the shooting and no description of any possible suspects.

The name of the victim was being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification from relatives. An online fundraising page established Thursday morning, however, identified him as Yener Ramirez, who was known as "The Corn Guy." The page organizer called him a "loving father" who was "working tirelessly days in order to provide for his family as a street vendor." The page had raised more than $1,000 by mid afternoon Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard, Jesus Espinoza, or Alfredo Chairez at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.