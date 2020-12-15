Long Beach Unified School District Pushes Back School Reopenings Until At Least March 1

Long Beach public schools will not reopen for in-person instruction until at least March 1 due to the current surge in coronavirus cases, a setback from the originally planned date of Jan. 28.

Long Beach Unified School District officials made the announcement in a video message Monday.

"Given what we are currently seeing, Los Angeles County will not meet the threshold required to allow the county to move into the less restrictive red tier by Jan. 1, and that means it's unlikely that schools will be allowed to reopen in January," the message said. "It is our sincere hope…that we will see a steady decline after the middle of January, which would prime us to be able to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1."

The district said that if reopening is not possible on March 1, the next reopening date would be April 12, immediately following spring break.

"For our students, we miss you. We are so sorry for the disruption that our school closure has caused to life as you have known it," district officials said in their video message. "We know that virtual learning is not the same: It is hard, and tiring…We want you to know that we are doing everything that we can to have you back as soon as possible."