Long Beach

Three Women Shot, One Killed at Long Beach Candlelight Vigil

The shooting in Long Beach injured two and killed one at a vigil for a man who was killed Sunday.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation was underway this morning into a shooting near a candlelight vigil in Long Beach that killed one woman and left two other women hospitalized.

Police received a call of shots fired in the area of Orange Avenue and South Street about 9 p.m. Monday and the 911 operator could hear gunshots in the background, according to Lt. Robert Bernsen, of the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found three women suffering from gunshot wounds. The women had been attending a candlelight vigil for a man who was killed Sunday in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue, Bernsen said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

food 31 mins ago

These Summery Sweets Are the Color of Sunshine

Robert Fuller 4 hours ago

Family and Friends Will Gather to Remember Robert Fuller at Funeral

A woman who was wounded in the upper body was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The other two victims were hospitalized, one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper body and one with stable vital signs with a gunshot wound to her lower body, Bernsen said.

A large crowd was attending the vigil and detectives were interviewing witnesses, Bernsen said, adding a motive for the shooting or description of the shooter or shooters was not immediately available.

The candlelight vigil was being held for a 49-year-old Bellflower resident, Archie Harris, who was gunned down about 10 p.m. Sunday and died at the scene.

No description was released in that shooting and police have not established a motive.

Anyone with information on either shooting was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachshootingInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us