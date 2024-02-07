Long Beach will likely have mounds of trash along coast for days. Here's why

Plastic bags, soda bottles, even a half deflated football were part of piles of wet trash stacked along the coast of Long Beach Wednesday.

After the record-breaking winter storm swept through Southern California, the debris from local streets, gutters and sewers ended up in the ocean after being pushed through the LA and San Gabriel Rivers.

Officials continued with their cleanup work Wednesday as they scooped the trash from the ocean and consolidated them into piles on the beaches.

But it may take a few days before the city could remove the debris. It is costly to throw away the massive amount of wet debris due to the heavy water weight, so the trash needs to be dry before it can be disposed, according to Long Beach officials.

The LA River has a number of boom systems in place to allow large lines of tubing to stop debris from flowing into the ocean. But as heavy rainfall rapidly gushed through the river, one of the anchors that hold the boom systems broke and led to the debris flow.

It's not just the trash along the beaches. Ocean water may not be safe for beach users, according to public health officials.

"Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall," said the LA County Department of Public Health in a statement. "Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends."

A ocean water quality rain advisory is in effect through Saturday, Feb. 10 across LA County.