Los Angeles Buys 155 Zero-Emission Electric Buses for Fleet

By Associated Press

In this May 1, 2013, file photo, an electric bus produced by China's BYD Co., is parked at the announcement of the opening of an electric bus manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Calif. The Chinese automaker that sold more electric cars last year than Tesla, Nissan and GM combined is taking a back road into the American market on a battery-powered bus.
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will add 155 electric buses to the city's fleet over the next two years, officials said Thursday.

The department said 130 of the vehicles were purchased from local manufacturer BYD and constitute the largest single purchase of electric buses in U.S. history to date.

Another 25 buses were purchased from another local manufacturer, Proterra.

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said one of the goals of a recently issued executive directive is to make the department's entire fleet emissions-free by the time the city hosts the 2028 Olympics.

"The clean transportation revolution is not a distant dream — it's happening on L.A.'s streets right now," Garcetti said in a statement.

The buses will be used to increase frequency of service on existing routes and on new routes, the department said.

