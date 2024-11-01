Los Angeles commission proposes $500K salary for next LAPD chief

A Los Angeles committee Tuesday will consider a $507K salary for former county sheriff James McDonnell, who is expected to serve as the city's next police chief.

During a meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commission will consider recommending an annual salary of $507,509 for McDonnell -- more than his predecessor, Michel Moore, who retired in February. Dominic Choi has been serving as interim chief.

If approved, it would require a vote by City Council before it can be finalized.

McDonnell would make more than the president of the United States, who earns $400,000 annually.

It would also be more than what commissioners of the New York Police Department make, which is about $243,000 annually. Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling earns $260,472 annually and Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz earns $315,000 annually.

Earlier this week, the City Council's Public Safety Committee advanced Mayor Karen Bass' nominee on a 4-1 vote after discussing his plans for the department and his views on immigration, police discipline, pretextual stops, recruitment and low morale, among other topics.

According to a LAPD report, McDonnell's nomination may be considered by the City Council as soon as next Friday.

Last year, the City Council approved a new contract with the union representing the LAPD's rank-and-file officers with a package of raises and retention bonuses in a bid to increase its membership back to 9,500.

LAPD officials reported on Oct. 15 that recruitment challenges remain with the department's sworn personnel standing at 8,795, as of Oct. 15.

The chief's proposed salary may be a concern to some City Council members as they grapple with budget woe. City officials are expected to move forward on an exercise to reduce spending and replenish the reserve fund due to lower-than-expected revenues and a strain caused by liability payouts.

McDonnell, however, wouldn't be the highest paid city employee.

In May, the City Council confirmed longtime Pacific Gas and Electric executive Janisse Quiñones as the general manager of the Department of Water and Power, at an annual salary of $750,000.

Funding for Quiñones' salary comes directly from the DWP's revenues, and will not impact the city's general fund.

According to a representative from Bass' office, city officials backed the $750,000 salary in an effort to remain competitive with private and public agencies. Quiñones' salary is similar to rates at the Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.