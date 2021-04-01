LA County to Resume Full Parking Enforcement April 1

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will resume enforcement of all parking violations in unincorporated areas of the county Thursday.

After a period of relaxed enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department's Parking Enforcement Detail will once again issue tickets for street-sweeping violations, expired registration and other violations, and will also begin towing vehicles that have been warned via a "red tag."

Those in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements at www.lasheriffparking.com, by calling 866-561-9744, or writing to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.

The city of Los Angeles resumed enforcement of parking violations in October, and changed its street-sweeping services from weekly to bi-weekly on March 1.