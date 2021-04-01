Parking Enforcement

LA County to Resume Full Parking Enforcement April 1

Enforcement was relaxed during the pandemic, but citations will resume in parts of LA County.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will resume enforcement of all parking violations in unincorporated areas of the county Thursday.

After a period of relaxed enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department's Parking Enforcement Detail will once again issue tickets for street-sweeping violations, expired registration and other violations, and will also begin towing vehicles that have been warned via a "red tag."

Those in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements at www.lasheriffparking.com, by calling 866-561-9744, or writing to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.

The city of Los Angeles resumed enforcement of parking violations in October, and changed its street-sweeping services from weekly to bi-weekly on March 1.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

