Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tests Positive for COVID-19

The announcement came as COVID-positive patients surge past the 2,000 mark in LA County hospitals.

By City News Service

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted that she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

"Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different,"Barger tweeted. "Time to walk the talk -- I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve''

Barger said she started to experience some of the virus' symptoms during New Year's Eve. She said like many Los Angeles County residents she struggled to find testing in the area but said out of "pure luck" was able to get tested Sunday, leading to the COVID-19 diagnosis.

