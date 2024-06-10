The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that the team is hosting its annual LGBTQ+ Night celebration this Friday despite the controversy that engulfed last year's event with tension between self-described "queer and trans nun" activists and religious groups.

The 11th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, presented by Blue Shield of California, will take place on Friday, June 14, starting with the Pride Night party at 5:10 p.m. in the Centerfield Plaza.

Fans will enjoy a series of celebratory activities both before and after the 7:10 p.m. matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

“The Dodgers are proud to continue their longstanding partnership with LA Pride to host the Pride Night party,” the team said in a statement.

LA Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations and parades in Southern California for more than 50 years, produced by the non-profit Christopher Street West Association.

Activities in the plaza include a “Vogue Off'' dance contest and dance lessons from Stud Country, a group that is known for LGBTQ+ cowboy culture.

At 5:30 p.m. in the Dodger outfield, OutLoud Sports, the nation’s original LGBTQ+ recreational sports leagues, will also host a kickball championship game.

Dodger coaches and players will once again wear special Pride-themed hats. In addition, exclusive Dodger LGBTQ+ jerseys will be given to all fans who purchased a special ticket pack.

Last year, the Dodgers' Pride Night drew protests from some religious groups who argued the event was pushing a political and anti-Christian agenda.

The Dodgers' plan to recognize a famed drag group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Hero Award during the 2023 Pride Night was widely debated.

After facing backlash from some Catholic groups, the Dodgers had initially withdrawn the invite and pulled the Sisters from their Pride Night appearance roster.

The decision drew criticism from LGBTQ+ activists, including organizers from LA Pride.

Weeks later, the Dodgers re-invited the Sisters to be part of the 2023 Pride Night's event. Despite the heavy traffic and protests, more than 49,000 Dodgers fans attended the game.