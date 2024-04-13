Los Angeles expands its overnight RV parking ban on the westside

Los Angeles is cracking down on RV encampments after the city council voted Friday to restrict overnight parking for the large vehicles in about 30 streets in neighborhoods on the westside.

New signs regarding the change are already being posted along several streets in neighborhoods including Arlington Heights, Van Nuys, Porter Ranch and more. They state overnight parking from 2 to 6 a.m. is prohibited for vehicles more than 22 feet long or more than 7 feet high.

The move comes as LA Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to dismantle RV encampments as part of her Inside Safe program, which aims to move unhoused individuals to motel rooms.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Neighbors in Westside Village told NBC4 they try to avoid the RV encampments, especially while walking.

“The problem is that some dogs are without leash and I’m scared the dogs attack my dogs,” one woman, who wished not to be named, said. “And another problem is sometimes, we can’t walk in the alley because they have a lot of things and we have to walk outside the alley, the street. And, I don’t know, I feel bad for them, too.”

According to the city council’s resolution, the areas where the new parking ban has been enacted are in spaces where “an RV task force operation has taken place.”

In addition to the signs stating the new rules, signs warning about tows have also been posted in the last 24 hours.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the department is struggling with capacity with the number of RV’s that have been removed from the streets.

NBC4’s I-Team learned the city of LA has hundreds of more RV encampments to clear out as Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program moves forward. The I-Team’s Joel Grover reports.