Los Angeles

Mark Your Calendars, Lace Up: LA Marathon Returns in November, Organizers Say

Organizers said the race will again run on a course from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

By Heather Navarro

3-18-2018-marathon-la-2
KNBC-TV

The LA Marathon will be back in the fall, organizers said Monday.

A tweet from the LA Marathon account said the new date set for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon would be Sunday, Nov. 7.

Organizers also said the race will again run on a course from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"More than 27,000 participants will set out from Dodger Stadium to accomplish a personal dream. The Los Angeles Marathon is one of the top five marathons in the country," the site said.

Specifics on coronavirus safety regulations weren't immediately available.

Here's where to register.

los angeles county 51 mins ago

LA County May Move to Red Tier Next Week, But That Doesn't Mean Indoor Dining Will Be Back Immediately

Congress 53 mins ago

Melinda Gates Calls on Congress to Pass Paid Family Medical Leave to Bolster Economic Recovery

FBI 1 hour ago

FBI Was Looking for Gold at Pennsylvania Dig Site: Emails

This article tagged under:

Los Angelescoronavirus pandemic
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us