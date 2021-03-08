Mark Your Calendars, Lace Up: LA Marathon Returns in November, Organizers Say

The LA Marathon will be back in the fall, organizers said Monday.

A tweet from the LA Marathon account said the new date set for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon would be Sunday, Nov. 7.

Organizers also said the race will again run on a course from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

We are excited to share that the new date for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will be Sunday, November 7th. The 2021 LA Big 5K is now set for Saturday, November 6th.

Mark your calendars, lace-up, and come run with us from the Stadium to the Stars! pic.twitter.com/vHhHu71iuU — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 8, 2021

"More than 27,000 participants will set out from Dodger Stadium to accomplish a personal dream. The Los Angeles Marathon is one of the top five marathons in the country," the site said.

Specifics on coronavirus safety regulations weren't immediately available.

