Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Will Celebrate Its Centennial Anniversary With a Bang in 2023

In 2023 the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be celebrating a historic moment, its centennial anniversary.

The Coliseum has been the venue for some of the largest and most iconic events including opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics, the home field for the USC football team, and concerts.

The 77,500 capacity multi-purpose stadium that opened in 1923 is a landmark for most Angelenos being one of the many venues that the city has to offer.

The anniversary will be celebrated with the launch of "Coliseum Forever" which will be not only looking at the Coliseum's past which has such a rich history within LA but also the future of the Coliseum.

"It is such an honor to be welcoming in this centennial anniversary at the LA Coliseum," said George Pla, President of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission in a statement. "We are delighted to continue the legacy of this historic venue and are looking forward to what’s to come."

In 2028 the XXXIV Olympiad will be hosted in LA and the Coliseum is sure to be a venue used for different sporting events.

The centennial year will feature a long list of performances and special events. Here are some of the events that will be taking place during the year:

Rammstein in September

The 2022 USC Trojans home football games, including the anticipated match-up against Notre Dame in November

East LA Classic High School Football Games in October

Kx5 with Kaskade and deadmau5 in December

The return of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash in February 2023

SuperMotocross World Championship in October 2023

The 2023 USC Trojans football season, including the awaited match-up against UCLA

The Coliseum will also be unveiling an all-new logo.

"To be celebrating this incredible milestone is a great feat," said Joseph Furin, General Manager of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a statement. "We are excited to welcome our centennial year with a new look and countless can’t miss events from now until the end of 2023."