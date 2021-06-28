Los Angeles Metro Opens Vaccination Site Near 70 Bus Line In Boyle Heights

A new COVID-19 vaccination site opens this week on an LA Metro-owned property near Bus Line 70 in Boyle Heights, LA Metro announced Monday.

People can get a free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine without an appointment at the site, located at 339 N. Fickett St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, LA Metro said. COVID-19 tests will also be available. The site is about a 10-minute walk away from the L (Gold) Line Soto Street Station

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered to anyone 12 years old or older, but those under 18 need a guardian or parent present. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those 18 years old and older.

The Boyle Heights vaccine site is the sixth LA Metro location offering free vaccines.

People can also get the vaccine when they visit Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, Crenshaw/105 Station in Hawthorne, the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena, the Del Amo Station in Rancho Dominguez, and the El Monte Station in El Monte.

The vaccination sites were placed in areas with high COVID-19 rates and low vaccination rates, according to LA Metro.

People who want to plan ahead can make an appointment here.