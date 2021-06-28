Vaccination site

Los Angeles Metro Opens Vaccination Site Near 70 Bus Line In Boyle Heights

People can get a free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine without an appointment at the site.

By City News Service

A Pfizer vaccine is prepared at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announcing a series of giveaways during the month of June that includes lottery drawings totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

A new COVID-19 vaccination site opens this week on an LA Metro-owned property near Bus Line 70 in Boyle Heights, LA Metro announced Monday.

People can get a free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine without an appointment at the site, located at 339 N. Fickett St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, LA Metro said. COVID-19 tests will also be available. The site is about a 10-minute walk away from the L (Gold) Line Soto Street Station

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered to anyone 12 years old or older, but those under 18 need a guardian or parent present. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those 18 years old and older.

Delta variant Jun 28

As Delta Variant Rises, Biden Vaccine Plan Targets ‘Movable Middle'

coronavirus Jun 26

FDA Adds Warning About Rare Heart Inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna Covid Vaccines

The Boyle Heights vaccine site is the sixth LA Metro location offering free vaccines.

People can also get the vaccine when they visit Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, Crenshaw/105 Station in Hawthorne, the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena, the Del Amo Station in Rancho Dominguez, and the El Monte Station in El Monte.

The vaccination sites were placed in areas with high COVID-19 rates and low vaccination rates, according to LA Metro.

People who want to plan ahead can make an appointment here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Vaccination sitecoronavirus pandemicBoyle HeightsCOVID-19 vaccinesLA Metro
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us