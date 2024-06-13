Across Los Angeles, including in Leimert Park and Mar Vista, people say they’re seeing and hearing more coyotes in their urban neighborhoods than ever.

Whether there are actually more coyotes in urban areas than before is unclear — even to experts.

“Ever since the pandemic, when people were home more than they were prior, we got a lot more calls and notifications of wildlife”, said Tim Daly with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

However, Daly said that may just be because more people are around to observe the wildlife. And there are more cameras to capture it.

He explained his state agency doesn’t count the coyote population because there’s no practical way to do so.

“We’re giving them places to live and stuff to eat,” said Rebecca Dmytryk of Humane Wild Life Control.

A Leimert Park resident, who saved her neighbor from a coyote encounter May 31, organized an information session with Dmytryk’s organization.

Dmytryk's main advice was to deter coyotes by removing food sources like fruit, pet food, bird feeders and potential habitats like overgrown brush, vacant lots and accessible crawl spaces in addition to generally keeping neighborhoods cleaner.

Generally, the guidance from experts in the private and public sectors is to deter coyotes and coexist with the ones that remain.

Coyotes cannot be legally relocated. They can be trapped and killed by licensed professionals, but before setting a trap, all homeowners within a 150-yard radius must agree.

“As far as Fish and Wildlife, we don't trap or remove animals because removing animals creates space for other animals to come into. Other groups of coyotes, another family of coyotes will simply take that space, if it’s attractive,” said Daly.

He said the Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages people to report notable wildlife in their community, through an online portal. Depending on the nature of the incident, state officials may investigate.

“Our biologists check those reports every day. And if there's a really serious situation going on, it's entirely possible we would be in touch with the person who filed that report the very next day," Daly said, adding that officials also do site visits to help communities. "But if it's just sightings in neighborhoods, if it's coyotes getting what we consider to be too close, we encourage people to back away slowly from what appears to be a coyote that's getting too close."