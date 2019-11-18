How Much Would You Pay to Fly Over LA Traffic?

What if you could fly to work? The founders of FLOAT are starting up a commuter flight service. But it's not cheap. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Looking to Float Above Traffic? It Will Cost You

What to Know Set to take flight January 2020.

Flights ring in about $30 per ride, back and forth, per day.

The founders say they've already had about 3,000 commuters who are interested contact them.

Most people would probably agree that one of the worst parts of living in Southern California is rush hour traffic. But soon, there will be a new way to ease that traffic headache by flying right over it.

"If you could describe it in one word: Horrible. Just horrible. Stay home!" commuter Paul Reyes said.

A new flight service may fix that problem — for those who can afford it.

It's called FLOAT, and the founders are pushing the idea of air commuting.

Reyes said he commutes between the Inland Empire and Los Angeles, and out of all his commutes, it's the worst he has ever endured.

"If you are not waking up two hours earlier — man, you are stuck in traffic," he said.

That's exactly why the founders of FLOAT are starting up a commuter flight service in January.

Float stands for "fly over all traffic."

The company will be based at Brackett Field in La Verne in LA County.

"In Southern California alone there are 750,000 super commuters who are spending over three hours a day on the freeways," FLOAT co-founder Tom Hsieh said.

Co-founder Tom Shay says it'll be as easy as taking a train.

Commuters can drive to their local airport, park and then climb onboard.

"A flight leaving here from Brackett Airport to Santa Monica Airport is 15 minutes in the air," Hsieh said.

But Shay says if you drive from La Verne to Santa Monica during rush hour, it will take upward of two and a half hours.

This is why he says roughly 3,000 commuters have already contacted FLOAT about the flights.

But membership is pricey. It starts at $1,250 a month. That breaks down to $30 for each flight back and forth per day.

"AAA calculates that's equivalent to what it costs someone to own a car and commute to work themselves over the same distance," Hsieh said.

Reyes said he was excited to hear about the flight service until he heard how much it would cost to fly.

He says he'd rather stick to the road for now.

"Aw, man. Cut off my wings. It's too expensive," he said.