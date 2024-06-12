Magic Johnson shares touching tribute for the late NBA legend Jerry West

Earvin "Magic" Johnson shared some of his most sentimental memories with Jerry West on X, as the basketball world mourns the loss of the NBA legend.

Johnson said he'll never forget the first moment he met West after a contract negotiation in 1979, where he showed him his Lakers jersey inside the locker room.

"I started to cry and Jerry explained to me the expectation of wearing the purple and gold, how he saw my role, and how he envisioned me fitting into the organization. I’ll never forget that moment," wrote Johnson.

West would go on to mentor Jonhson on the Lakers, giving him "golden nuggets" to improve his game in order to dominate the league.

The two Lakers legends ran a basketball camp in Hawaii called the Jerry West Magic Johnson Fantasy Camp for 20 years where Johnson says they "solidified" their great friendship after sharing every meal together.

But beyond their professional relationship, Johnson assures that West was was a "great friend and confidante," was there for him during the highs and lows.

"He was there in my highest moments, winning 5 NBA Championships, and in my lowest moment when I announced my HIV diagnosis and we cried together for hours in his office," wrote Johnson. "Every time I achieved a goal or crossed a milestone, one of the first calls I received was from Jerry West."

Johnson address the Laker nation to attribute the teams 17 championships to West.

"The only reason we have 17 NBA championships is because of Jerry West and his expertise drafting players, trading for players, and hiring the right coaches," wrote Johnson. "Today is a sad day for basketball fans and sports fans across the globe."

The Los Angeles Clipper announced that West died Wednesday morning at the age of 86.

"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86," the Clippers wrote. "His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Nicknamed "Mr. Clutch," West has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times. He was enshrined as a player in 1980 and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic gold medal team in 2010. He will be inducted for a third time as a contributor later this year.