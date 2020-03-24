malibu

Malibu Pier and Surrounding Shops Closing Due to Coronavirus, Overcrowding

The closure comes after the pier was crowded with visitors last weekend, Malibu's media information officer said.

By City News Service

File Image: Scenic coastal landscape illuminated by night of Malibu Pier in Malibu, California, United States see from Carbon Beach. Malibu Pier is an historic landmark.

The Malibu Pier, including its shops and restaurants, is closing to the public starting Wednesday to prevent crowding during the coronavirus, the city announced Tuesday.

The pier is considered a state park, and Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman coordinated with California State Parks to close it, according to Matt Myerhoff, Malibu's media information officer.

The closure comes after the pier was crowded with visitors last weekend, Myerhoff said.

"Crowding on beaches and trails or anywhere right now is not acceptable, it does not help us to slow the spread of coronavirus and it puts seniors and vulnerable groups at risk," Malibu Mayor Karen Farrer said.

"I know how difficult it is to have to stay home, and getting outdoors, getting exercise and enjoying nature are an important part of physical and mental wellness. But we all must come together and practice social distancing at all times to overcome this challenge."

