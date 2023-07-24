Man and woman found fatally shot in Rancho Palos Verdes seaside parking lot

A man and woman were found fatally shot Monday morning in a parking lot overlooking an oceanside cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Deputies responded to the lot in the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive at 6:50 a.m. Video showed a single car in the parking lot with what appeared to be at least four bullet holes in the driver's side windows.

Information was not immediately available on the identities of the man and woman.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website.