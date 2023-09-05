Man and woman killed in collision with LA County fire truck

A man and a woman were killed early Tuesday morning when their vehicle and a Los Angeles County fire truck collided in West Rancho Dominguez.

The crash was reported at 12:32 a.m. at South Avalon Boulevard and East Compton Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Lough told City News Service.

The deceased were described as a man and woman between the ages of 25 and 30, he said.

There may have been another vehicle involved that did not remain at the scene, Lough said.

An officer at the scene told reporters it appears the crashed vehicle was racing with another at the time of the crash.

The fire truck was en route to a traffic collision at the time of the crash, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas said.

The CHP issued a traffic advisory at about 5:15 a.m. noting the intersection of Avalon and Compton boulevards would be closed about four hours due to the crash.