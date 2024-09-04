Man arrested after breaking into Tujunga home while homeowners were inside

A man has been arrested after he broke into a home in Tujunga while the homeowners were inside early Wednesday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 9800 block of Tujunga Canyon Place to reports of a burglary at around 1:48 a.m.

Residents called 911 after they said a man was knocking on doors and was seen running through the back yard of at least two homes.

Officers found the man inside one of the homes where the homeowners were inside at the time.

He was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.