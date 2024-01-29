Man arrested for allegedly dealing in $5 million of stolen Nike goods

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dealing in $5 million worth of stolen Nike merchandise, police said Monday.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force executed two search warrants Saturday in Hollywood and Hawthorne. Police said the Hawthorne location was identified as a warehouse where Roy Lee Harvey Jr. was seen delivering stolen Nike products.

Harvey Jr. is believed to be responsible for receiving, redistributing and reselling a "high dollar amount of stolen property," according to the LAPD.

Authorities said detectives, Nike's global security director and other supply chain investigators conducted a search of the warehouse and discovered thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes worth approximately $5 million.

Harvey was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property.Anyone with information about the alleged crime was asked to call the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920. During non-business hours or on weekends calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.