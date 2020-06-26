Man Arrested For Allegedly Racing Then Fleeing When Opponent Fatally Crashed

A 20-year-old man is behind bars Friday for allegedly street racing another driver then fleeing the scene when the other motorist fatally crashed near Beverly Hills.

Jefferson Guardadonajera was arrested Tuesday about 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and North Hamilton Drive in Beverly Hills, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. on June 19, while the two cars were traveling at a high rate of speed northwest on San Vicente Boulevard, west of McCarthy Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Guardadonajera, driving a Toyota Scion, was racing 43-year-old Jason Lee Ross, who was driving a Chevrolet Camaro, police said.

Ross lost control, hit a curb and "multiple fixed objects,'' which caused him to be ejected from the car, police said. He died at the scene.

Guardadonajera allegedly did not stop to render aid or identify himself to law enforcement, as required by law.

Guardadonajera was booked for vehicular manslaughter, Im said.