Attempted kidnapping

Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in Montclair Area

Chino Hills police say the suspect attempted to kidnap a five-year-old before being interrupted by the victim's older sibling.

By Kitri Sundaram

51892724JS003_DUI
Getty Images

A 34-year-old Riverside man was arrested in connection with trying to kidnap a 5-year-old child in the unincorporated area of Montclair on Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's officials said.

Abel Ojeda-Vazquez allegedly said he was there for a Bible study and tried to take the child, but was interrupted by the victim's teenage sibling, officials said in a news release.

Ojeda-Vazquez was booked into West Valley Detention Center for attempted kidnapping and was being held on $250,000 bail.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Justin Bieber 3 hours ago

Singer Justin Bieber Wins Round in Defamation Suit Against Two Accusers

3 hours ago

Meet LA Zoo's Beautiful Baby Bongo

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the West End Station at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

This article tagged under:

Attempted kidnappingMontclairlaw enforcement investigationsex crimes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us