Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in Montclair Area

A 34-year-old Riverside man was arrested in connection with trying to kidnap a 5-year-old child in the unincorporated area of Montclair on Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's officials said.

Abel Ojeda-Vazquez allegedly said he was there for a Bible study and tried to take the child, but was interrupted by the victim's teenage sibling, officials said in a news release.

Ojeda-Vazquez was booked into West Valley Detention Center for attempted kidnapping and was being held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the West End Station at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.