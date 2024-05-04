A Southern California man was facing a criminal charge Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease in Pacoima.

The alleged assault happened on Monday, April 29 when 22-year-old Walker Gabriel Muniz managed to enter the victim’s apartment on Pierce Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Muniz was “allowed entry by the victim” after he knocked on the woman’s apartment door, police added.

Security video camera footage shows Muniz tried to make physical contact with the 81-year-old and attempted to assault her sexually.

The woman was later taken to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.

After his arrest on Friday, Muniz was booked on a kidnapping charge with the intent to commit rape.

Muniz’s bail was set at $2.1 million.