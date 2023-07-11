Man arrested for sexually assaulting women and child in Reseda

The LAPD is asking for more potential victims to come forward in the case of a man who they say broke into apartments through window screens and sexually assaulted two women and a 9-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Reseda.

The alleged attacker is in custody but investigators believe he may have committed more assaults and break-ins, in addition to the four we know of so far. The residents of the apartment complex say they’re scared and are now taking extra precautions to keep themselves safe.

Diego Cornejo told us his mother woke to the sound of people screaming on July first. That's the day 31-year-old Mario Orozco is accused of breaking into four apartments at this complex on the corner of Etiwanda and Vanowen, sexually assaulting two women and a 9-year-old girl.

At today’s police commission meeting, LAPD chief Michel Moore says Orozco was arrested July 5 and had been living in a tent.

“He found individuals at 4:30 in the morning and committed these sexual assaults,” Moore.

He was able to enter the residents of these apartments by undoing screens that were over partially or open windows due to the heat in the area, Moore explained.

LAPD believes Orozco could be responsible for more attacks and investigators want other potential victims to come forward.

In one of the break-ins, police say Orozco fled before anyone was assaulted. Cornejo says it was the apartment of a family friend with a 16-year-old girl.

“He opened the window but since she was sleeping next to the window she like heard it she woke up because of it she started yelling as he was trying to go in so he ran away,” Cornejo said.

Residents told us they’ve had multiple incidents involving homeless individuals confronting them or trying to break into their units. Cornejo says he’ll now be installing a ring camera for safety.

“I think it's pretty scary you know sleeping one day and then the same night thinking this place is safe then your 9-year-old is danger i think it’ pretty scary," Cornejo said.

Police are advising residents to keep their windows closed but residents told NBC4 they keep them open to avoid the expense of using the air conditioning.