Man Arrested for Shooting, Arson in Orange

A 27-year-old Garden Grove man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of firing at a home in Orange and then returning the next day and torching a car in the driveway before leading police on a chase.

Bail was set at $250,000 for Jimmy Salgado, who was booked Wednesday on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited building, arson and weapons charges, according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

The motive for the alleged attacks are under investigation, he said.

Salgado allegedly shot at a house in the 500 block of North Milford Road about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The following evening, Salgado allegedly set fire to a car in the home's driveway, the sergeant said.

About 15 minutes later, police spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over. But he led police on a chase that ended with a crash, McMullin said.

