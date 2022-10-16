Man Arrested in Connection With Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach

A driver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach.

Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence, including casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department

reported.

Investigators said someone in a vehicle fired shots at two people in another vehicle and fled the scene. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect's vehicle and the suspect, Kenieph Crawford, 34, of Bellflower.

Crawford was arrested on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of ammunition.

His bail was set at $250,000.

No injuries were reported.