Man Arrested in Killing of Ex-Girlfriend in Anaheim

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A man was arrested after police said he killed an ex-girlfriend in Anaheim last week.

Aaron Romo, 36, is accused of killing 24-year-old Mirelle Mateus, with whom he previously had a romantic relationship, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock said. Police believe Romo assaulted other women in the past.

On Friday, police found Mateus, a La Palma resident, dead in an apartment on the 1900 block S. Union Street after they had responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at the residence, McClintock said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After determining Mateus has been murdered, they identified Romo as the suspect. Later that day, officers arrested Romo in Riverside County. He is currently being held without bail. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer.

In an online fundraiser set up to pay for funeral expenses, Mateus’ sister said Mateus was a student and a “hard worker, loving daughter, amazing sister” and “the best aunt” to her niece and nephews.

Because the investigation is ongoing, investigators do not want to discuss the evidence against Romo or possible motives, McClintock said.

They believe he has assaulted other women before and want them to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 714-321-3669 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or at their website.