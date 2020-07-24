Ladera Heights

Man Arrested On Suspicion of Fatal Shooting At Ladera Heights House Party

The suspect's name was not released.

By City News Service

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Compton on suspicion of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man at a house party in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area, authorities said Friday.

Deputies assigned to the sheriff's Marina del Rey Station responded to a shots fired call in the 5800 block of Holt Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim, later identified by the coroner's office as Los Angeles resident Jakeil Reynolds suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation determined Reynolds was attending a party at a home in the area when an argument occurred and he left the house, but was confronted again outside by the suspect and the pair began fighting. At some point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot Reynolds several times, Nagao said.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene, Nagao said.

Deputies with the sheriff's Compton Station found the suspect vehicle Thursday morning and later contacted the suspect, who was "arrested for the murder of Jakeil Reynolds," Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

The suspect's name was not released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

