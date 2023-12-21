Man assaults woman in Metrolink bathroom: LASD

A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he assaulted a woman in a Metrolink restroom in Santa Clarita.

Video captured the woman’s pleas to be left alone then her screaming while running from the assailant during the daytime attack. Police said the assault was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at a Metrolink station bathroom off Railroad Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies detained the man for physically assaulting the woman. Authorities did not release the name of the man who was arrested in connection with the attack, nor did they specify what charges he may face.

Although the woman was not injured, she told authorities she was in pain.

Metrolink passengers who spoke with NBC4 called the confrontation disturbing and surprising.

“Get pepper spray. Seriously,” warned Patricia Mulcahey, a Metrolink passenger.

Metrolink said in a statement to NBC4 that its security operations does not have a report of the assault.