Man Attacked, Robbed in Reseda Parking Lot

A man was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Reseda and part of it was caught on camera.

Police say Ray Church was waiting for his daughter in a parking lot while she picked up her medication.

That’s when he got into an argument with a man and woman who claim he hit their car.

He told them he didn’t hit it. At one point, the woman attacked him, and the man stomped on his head.

The two then stole his Rolex watch and wallet.

The victim's family said it was so hard to watch the video that was filmed by bystanders.

"It breaks my heart seeing my dad, humiliated, stomped on, like a piece of crash," said his daughter Shavahn Church. "When I looked at the scene, he could have hit the wall that was there. If he’d of hit the wall that was a foot away, he could have died."

Church is now recovering from broken ribs and a smashed face.