San Gabriel

Man in custody after hourslong standoff in San Gabriel area

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in custody after an hourslong standoff with a kidnapping suspect in the San Gabriel area. 

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Muscatel Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, and were in an ongoing standoff with a barricaded suspect in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

It was unclear what the suspect was wanted for. 

“Special Enforcement Bureau personnel will assume tactical command and a crisis negotiation team will attempt to contact the suspect to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution,'' sheriff's officials said. 

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to contact the LASD's Temple station at 626-285-7171. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

San Gabriel
