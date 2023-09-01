Santa Ana

Watch: Man robbed at gunpoint as he changed tire in Santa Ana

Security camera video shows a man and woman rob the man in a parking lot as he was changing a flat tire.

By Jonathan Lloyd



A man and woman are sought in the armed robbery of a man who was changing a flat tire in downtown Santa Ana.

Security camera video captured the robbery at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 13 in an apartment complex parking lot off First Street. The victim pulled into the lot after the car was disabled.

As he kneeled to change the driver's side front tire, a woman and man approached.

A second person who was in the car was intoxicated and motionless on the ground during the confrontation, police said. The robbers are believed to target people at bars, then follow them, according to detectives.

The woman took the driver's keys and searched inside the car. Her accomplice threatened to shoot the man and struck him several times with a gun, police said.

The robbers took off with a cell phone, money and wallet.

No arrests were reported.

Santa Ana police asked anyone who was targeted in similar crimes to contact investigators.

