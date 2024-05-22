Man killed in Rowland Heights shooting

A man was shot in the neck and killed late Tuesday in Rowland Heights.

Deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Doubletree Lane for a shots fired call. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man died at the scene, which is near an elementary school. Details about his identity and whether he lived in the neighborhood were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. A description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.