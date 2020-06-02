Garden Grove

Man Claiming to be Part of Black Lives Matter Charged With Attempting to Steal Police Car

Police quickly detained the suspect, "who began claiming he was a member of Black Lives Matter and wanted to steal a police car in protest of police brutality,'' police said.

By City News Service

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

Felony charges were filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old Garden Grove man who claimed he was part of the Black Lives Matter movement after allegedly attempting to steal a police squad car.

Quincy Lunford is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of resisting arrest and attempted vehicle theft, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer and trespassing with the intent to interfere with government business, according to court records.

Lunford was arrested about 8 p.m. Sunday after vaulting a wall at Garden Grove police headquarters, according to Lt. Carl Whitney.

Police quickly detained the suspect, "who began claiming he was a member of Black Lives Matter and wanted to steal a police car in protest of police brutality,'' Whitney alleged.

While Lunford was being processed, he allegedly scuffled with officers and "grabbed a female officer by the collar and threatened to hit her," Whitney said.

