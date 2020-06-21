Bell Gardens

Man Dead in Bell Gardens Shooting

By City News Service

Investigators Sunday are looking into the death of a man who was shot in Bell Gardens, authorities said.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting the Bell Gardens Police Department with the investigation into the killing, which took place at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Marlow Avenue.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead," said deputy Tracy Koerner with the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

He died just after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the L.A. County coroner's office, which was notified of the killing at 11:19 p.m., according to investigator Trini Godoy.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-8477.

